2022 Maserati MC20: The Italian Supercar Reinvented the Smart Way

Despite only being two generations deep, the BMW 4 Series is now solidifying its split from being the two-door version of the 3 Series sedan. Its reputation as a premium compact coupe with a driver's edge is well deserved, and now the new 4 Series is longer and wider than before. Its range of engines has also grown in power, with the base 2.0-liter turbo-four cylinder engine making 255 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. In comparison, the top-of-the-range turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six takes advantage of a mild-hybrid system to generate 382 hp and 369 lb-ft, while the choice of either rear- or all-wheel drive is limited depending on your powertrain choice. Inside is a typical BMW, uncluttered, pleasant and equipped with the brand's excellent iDrive infotainment system. The new 4 Series comes with plenty of standard features, but just as importantly, it's even more refined as a driver's car and as fun to launch down a winding road as it is relaxing on a daily commute. Now more than ever, the Audi A5 and Mercedes-Benz C-Class Coupes have their work cut out for them.