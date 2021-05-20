Five of the best houses near Lake Tahoe feature in today's Dezeen Weekly newsletter

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.