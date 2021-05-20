newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Five of the best houses near Lake Tahoe feature in today's Dezeen Weekly newsletter

By Karen Anderson
Dezeen
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest edition of our Dezeen Weekly newsletter includes a roundup of houses that make the most of Lake Tahoe's scenery and sports opportunities. Lake Tahoe sits on the state line between California and Nevada and is a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts year-round. We've rounded up five houses in...

www.dezeen.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Kerry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Tahoe#Daily News#News Today#Interiors#Breaking News#Forest House#Dezeen Daily#Dezeen Weekly#Dezeen Weekly Subscribers#Feature#Occasional Updates#This Week#Scenery#Competitions#Blue Stained Glass#Technologies#Colour Theory
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Country
China
Related
Real EstateCommercial Observer

ACORE Lends $115M on Lake Tahoe Condo Development

ACORE Capital has provided $115 million in debt to Excel Realty Holdings for the second phase of construction on Tahoe Beach Club in Stateline, Nev., Commercial Observer has learned. The floating-rate construction loan will fund the second phase of a four-phase condominium development that sits on the banks of Lake...
Travelhomesandgardens.com

Lake Tahoe is the best place to own a second home in the US – here's why

Lake Tahoe is the best place in the US to own a second home, according to real estate specialists. Buying a second home or vacation home rental can be a huge responsibility. After all, just like your own home, it will require regular maintenance and tax payments. Plus, if you're planning on using the second home yourself, it needs to be in a location that's attractive to you as well as the vacation makers who'll rent if from you.
TravelMountain Democrat

Clearly Tahoe offers a unique look at Lake Tahoe

While Lake Tahoe is undoubtedly beautiful from the shore or mountains, nothing beats looking at the water right under your feet. Clearly Tahoe is back and bigger than ever to offer just that kind of unique experience. The company offers guided tours along Tahoe’s shorelines in clear kayaks so guests...
EnvironmentMercury News

Map: 3.6 earthquake continues Lake Tahoe string

The unusual seismic activity in the Lake Tahoe area continued Monday with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake centered under the lake, the U.S. Geological Survey said. The quake, at 12:24 p.m., was on the California side of the lake 4 miles southeast of Dollar Point — very close to the epicenter of a 3.7 quake on April 25.
TravelFinancial Times

Travel news: the new hotel hot list

La Paz, at the southern end of the Baja California peninsula, is a storied place (see John Steinbeck’s The Pearl, in which it is an intriguing protagonist). It’s also on the up as a destination for Californians keen to trade Cabo’s glitz for something more contemporary. Brothers Jaime, Rafael and Moisés Micha and their friend Carlos Couturier – the men behind the Grupo Habita hotel collection, Mexico’s recognised anointers of The Next Big Thing – have long had their eyes on it. When they found the right site – an early-20th-century villa, gone a bit to seed – they got to work, expanding and enlisting French design duo Jaune to execute the interiors. The result is Baja Club, a 32-room winner right on La Paz’s historic Malécon that opened in March. Original ironwork on doors and windows has been preserved; likewise the vintage red terrazzo floors. But elsewhere the Micha fun factor is much in evidence – from the outdoor kitchen to the groovy rooftop terrace bar (they’ve elevated the sundowner to a high art form) to the unexpected modern-Greek flavours on the restaurant menu.
LifestyleSFGate

Lake Tahoe is dealing with a hot tub shortage

Picture the ubiquitous Tahoe cabin — a label used to describe virtually all houses in Tahoe, from lakefront mansions to old timey A-frames. See some carved wooden bears? How about some pine cones staged in a basket by the door?. And there will definitely be a hot tub. Pine cones...
TravelTahoe Daily Tribune

The future of recreation, tourism at Lake Tahoe

Although Lake Tahoe’s economy has facets — like building trades, health care, education, and a growing number of gig and remote workers, to name a few — the foundation of our region’s $5 billion economy is undeniably tourism. Equally apparent is that visitation is impacting Tahoe’s environment and our communities.
LifestyleElle

16 Best Luxury Hotels In The Lake District

With a landscape as varied and dramatic as the emotions we’ve experienced over the past year, there’s a reason the UK’s Lake District has a reputation for helping poets to identify and transcribe the sentiments in their souls. William Wordsworth, Beatrix Potter and yes, even Taylor Swift, have drawn inspiration from its riotous wildflower meadows, brooding storms and triumphant peaks.
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

The best Airbnbs near Lake Como to live out your Italian dream

We hope you love the spaces and stays we recommend! Just so you know, Matador may collect a small commission from the links on this page if you decide to book a stay. Listed prices are accurate as of the time of publication. Ever since Clooney moved in, Lake Como...
Real Estatemansionglobal.com

Mountain Home With Views of Nevada’s Carson Valley Lists for $12.5 Million

A mansion near Lake Tahoe, Nevada, with views of the Carson Valley, hit the market Friday for $12.5 million. Completed in 2020, the 6,724-square-foot four-bedroom, four-bathroom home has a curvilinear metal roof that was inspired by the mountains surrounding it, according to Jill Kaufman of Chase International. She and Georgia Chase, also of Chase International, have the listing.
LifestyleOnlyInYourState

The Hike To New York’s Pretty Little Swan Lake Is Short And Sweet

There are so many great hikes in New York that you could do one a day for a year or two and still not hit them all. One that might sometimes get overlooked is the Swan Lake Loop in Rockefeller State Park Preserve near Hawthorne. It’s a simple hike, but one that’s enjoyable for the whole family. The scenery is stunning!
Visual ArtPosted by
ARTnews

ARTnews in Brief: White Cube Plans Aspen Outpost—and More from May 17, 2021

White Cube, which has gallery locations in London and Hong Kong and offices in Paris and New York, will open a pop-up space in Aspen, Colorado, located at 228 South Mill Street. Over three months, the gallery will stage three group exhibitions under the moniker “Correspondences.” The exhibitions will run June 8–July 4, July 10–29, and August 3–September 5. The gallery previously hosted another seasonal pop-up location in West Palm Beach, Florida.
Placerville, CASierra Sun

Earthquake shakes Lake Tahoe Monday afternoon

An earthquake on Monday afternoon shook the Lake Tahoe Basin. According to the United States Geological Survey a preliminary magnitude-3.6 temblor hit under the lake at about 12:24 p.m., about 3.6 miles southeast of Dollar Point on the North Shore. The quake hit at about a depth of 1.25 miles.
Designarchitizer.com

Tide Side: 6 Coastal Designs That Use Water as an Architectural Element

Architects: Showcase your next project through Architizer and sign up for our inspirational newsletter. The presence of water has an unexplainable way of drawing us in. The sense of calm or joy felt when people are near water is well documented, but when asked, there are not many people who could pinpoint why it makes them feel uplifted — it just does. Water is emotive and turbulent; it can be still and calm or rough and unpredictable. In this sense, it is relatable to the human psyche and the vast breadth of emotion we feel every day. Comprising over 71% of our planet, water landscapes can soothe us, invigorate us and nourish us. Water is the most omnipresent substance on earth, and along with air, it’s the primary ingredient for supporting life as we know it. Perhaps it is for this reason that we feel inherently connected to it.
EnvironmentKTVN.com

Underwater Cleanup at Lake Tahoe Underway

Dive crews started a major cleanup project at Lake Tahoe on Friday. Nonprofit Clean Up the Lake is spearheading the effort to get decades of trash out of the lake. "We are going to be diving three days a week; Monday, Tuesday and Thursday, with enough flexibility to change it up if we need it," said Colin West, Founder and Executive Director of Clean Up the Lake. "If fires come again, and it's such bad air quality we can't go, or there's lightning storms, you don't think about that but you don't want 15 people in the water with metal tubes on their backs. So we have to be ready to be flexible. We're aiming for a mile a day; that's 72 days out there."
Travelbearfoottheory.com

Olympic National Park Beach Backpacking: South Coast Trail Guide

Washington’s Olympic Peninsula is filled with rugged sea stacks, abundant marine life, and sandy shores. Backpacking Olympic National Park is one of the best ways to explore this area and feels like one of the more wild experiences in the country. The South Coast Trail, a beach backpacking trip detailed here, provides a comprehensive view of the south coast of the Olympic Peninsula and is great for backpackers who are used to grueling mountain trails looking for a change. Plus, nothing beats waking up on a beach to the sound of waves and the smell of the ocean.
Drinkstheorcasonian.com

Virtual Vineyard set to explore the taste of Mexico

“the virtual vineyard” by Zoom – Taste of Mexico by Orcas Senior Center and Doe Bay Wine Company: Sunday, May 23, 5:00pm. Join Michel Vekved, Orcas Senior Center and Cole Sisson, Doe Bay Wine Company, as we traverse through regions of Mexico for our May tasting! Mexico may be well known for mezcal and tequila, yet it is also home to the oldest wine industry in the Americas. We will learn about wines from several regions in the country.
Truckee, CASFGate

Quake strikes in the middle of Lake Tahoe, near Dollar Point

A magnitude 3.6 earthquake with an epicenter in the middle of Lake Tahoe struck Monday and rattled the California-Nevada border Monday afternoon, according to the United States Geological Society. The quake hit at 12:24 p.m. and was centered 4.5 miles southeast of Dollar Point, 14.6 miles north of South Lake...
LifestyleOnlyInYourState

Visit This Rustic Resort In The High Sierras Makes For The Ultimate Mountain Escape In Northern California

Sometimes all you need is some peace and quiet in a beautiful setting. Luckily, that’s not too hard to find in a beautiful place like Northern California! Featured here is a mountain resort that you’ll want to be sure to seek out for your next getaway. Nestled away in majestic High Sierra, Virginia Creek Settlement is the type of place you never want to leave. From the cozy accommodations to the downhome atmosphere, this resort makes for the ultimate mountain getaway!