Violent Crimes

How Can There Be So Many Unsolved True Crime Cases With Video Evidence?

By Chrissy Stockton
Thought Catalog
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are now in the era where more and more murders will be randomly captured on people’s Ring doorbells or other random cameras. This was a significant aspect to the Shannan Watts case where her neighbor’s camera probably caused her husband Chris Watts to confess. There are so many cameras around now that there is an entire series on Investigation Discovery, See No Evil, only about murder cases where video footage played an important role. There are seven seasons of this show.

thoughtcatalog.com
Texas State
