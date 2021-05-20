newsbreak-logo
Safest, most affordable cars for teen drivers

By Erica Greenway, Consumer Reports
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 1 day ago
Just in time for graduation, we're getting a look at some of the best cars for teenage drivers.

Consumer Reports and the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) just released their recommendations based on safety, reliability and price.

There are 61 used cars on the list, including the Mazda 3, Toyota Prius and the Outback and Legacy models from Subaru.

One thing to keep in mind -- parts shortages and supply chain backups mean you might have to do a little more digging to find a safe and affordable car.

"The used car market is really tough right now," said Jennifer Stockburger, Consumer Reports Auto Expert. "But that doesn't mean you should sacrifice important safety features, like electronic stability control and the newest accident avoidance systems, which are especially important for new drivers."

Click here to see all the cars that made the list.

