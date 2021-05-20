newsbreak-logo
This massive, super-bright galaxy rewrites the history of the universe

By Erika K. Carlson
Inverse
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAbout 13.8 billion years ago, our universe was born. But the newborn universe didn’t look like it does today, with elegant, star-filled galaxies strewn in all directions. Instead of stars and galaxies, the early universe was filled with gas and dark matter. As dark matter coalesced into clumps, it pulled...

Astronomy
Science
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Astronomers Trace Wild 22-Million-Year Journey of a Meteorite That Crashed to Earth

The asteroid 2018 LA crashed into Earth in the Kalahari Desert on 2 June 2018 – and now scientists have been able to trace it back 22 million years to the place where it originated from. This is the first time a meteorite's entire voyage to Earth has been charted in this way, and it's only the second time that we've ever had the opportunity to observe an asteroid in space before it enters the atmosphere and becomes a meteor. Based on those early observations, analysis of the recovered meteorite fragments, and various other factors, a new study pinpoints the origin of...
ScienceUniverse Today

A new Method Simulates the Universe 1000 Times Faster

Cosmologists love universe simulations. Even models covering hundreds of millions of light years can be useful for understanding fundamental aspects of cosmology and the early universe. There’s just one problem – they’re extremely computationally intensive. A 500 million light year swath of the universe could take more than 3 weeks to simulate.. Now, scientists led by Yin Li at the Flatiron Institute have developed a way to run these cosmically huge models 1000 times faster. That 500 million year light year swath could then be simulated in 36 minutes.
AstronomyPosted by
Daily Mail

'The sound of the universe': NASA's Voyager-1 spacecraft sends back data revealing the 'hum' of interstellar gas from 14 BILLION miles away

NASA's Voyager-1 spacecraft, travelling outside the solar system, has sent back new data revealing a 'hum' given off by interstellar gas 14 billion miles from the Earth. The spacecraft, currently further away from the Earth than any human-made object before it, launched 44 years ago to study the gas giants of the outer solar system.
AstronomyPhys.org

A barred galaxy's massive molecular inflow

Large amounts of gas are sometimes funneled to a galaxy's nuclear regions, with profound consequences. The gas triggers starburst activity and can also feed the supermassive black hole, converting it into an active galactic nucleus (AGN); indeed the supermassive black holes in AGN are thought to gain most of their mass in these accretion events. Eventually, outward pressure from supernovae, shocks, and/or AGN activity terminate the inflow. Galaxy mergers are thought to be one mechanism capable of triggering these massive inflows by disrupting the medium. A less dramatic cause may result from gas flows induced by a combination of galactic rotation and the gravitational instabilities generated by galactic bars, the elongated central structures (composed of stars) found in numerous spiral galaxies including the Milky Way.
AstronomySpaceRef

The Natural Brightness Of The Night Sky

In the upper part of the image, the Observatory of the Roque de los Muchachos Observatory (Garafía, La Palma, Canary Islands) taken in February 2020. The lower part shows the sky in the southern hemisphere from the La Silla Observatory (ESO, Chile) in April 2016. In this composition the Milky Way runs almost vertically above and below the horizon. In the upper half Venus is immersed in the Zodiacal Light, which produces a complete circle through the starry sky. Andromeda and the Magellanic Clouds can also be seen. This image, produced by astrophotographers Juan Carlos Casado and Petr Horálek, was Astronomy Picture of the Day (APOD) on February 27th 2020 (apod.nasa.gov/apod/ap200227.html) CREDIT Juan Carlos Casado and Petr Horálek.
Astronomyarxiv.org

Surrogate modelling the Baryonic Universe II: on forward modelling the colours of individual and populations of galaxies

Among the properties shaping the light of a galaxy, the star formation history (SFH) is one of the most challenging to model due to the variety of correlated physical processes regulating star formation. In this work, we leverage the stellar population synthesis model FSPS, together with SFHs predicted by the hydrodynamical simulation IllustrisTNG and the empirical model UNIVERSEMACHINE, to study the impact of star formation variability on galaxy colours. We start by introducing a model-independent metric to quantify the burstiness of a galaxy formation model, and we use this metric to demonstrate that UNIVERSEMACHINE predicts SFHs with more burstiness relative to IllustrisTNG. Using this metric and principal component analysis, we construct families of SFH models with adjustable variability, and we show that the precision of broad-band optical and near-infrared colours degrades as the level of unresolved short-term variability increases. We use the same technique to demonstrate that variability in metallicity and dust attenuation presents a practically negligible impact on colours relative to star formation variability. We additionally provide a model-independent fitting function capturing how the level of unresolved star formation variability translates into imprecision in predictions for galaxy colours; our fitting function can be used to determine the minimal SFH model that reproduces colours with some target precision. Finally, we show that modelling the colours of individual galaxies with percent-level precision demands resorting to complex SFH models, while producing precise colours for galaxy populations can be achieved using models with just a few degrees of freedom.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

A Holographic History Of The Pokémon TCG: Galaxy Foil

Over the years, the Pokémon TCG has featured many different patterns used on their holographic cards. Some patterns lasted for years, while others had short stays, making them markers for their short time in the franchise. In this second installment of A Holographic History of the Pokémon TCG, let's take a look back at the longest-running holographic pattern used in its sets: the galaxy foil.
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

8 extremely rare 'millisecond pulsars' discovered inside globular clusters

An international team of astronomers has discovered eight rare millisecond pulsars hiding inside dense clusters of stars surrounding the Milky Way. A pulsar is a neutron star — city-sized stellar objects packed with a mass of at least 1.4 times the mass of our sun, which emerge from the explosive deaths of their parent stars — that gives off two beams of radio waves at each pole, due to its strong magnetic field, while also rapidly spinning because of its incredibly large mass. From our perspective, they look like flashing stars, visible only when the beams shine directly at us.
Aerospace & Defensekfgo.com

Faraway NASA probe detects the eerie hum of interstellar space

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The classic 1979 sci-fi horror film “Alien” was advertised with the memorable tagline, “In space no can hear you scream.” It did not say anything about humming. Instruments aboard NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft, which nine years ago exited our solar system’s outer reaches, have detected a faint...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Astronomers chart invisible ocean of dark matter swirling outside the Milky Way

A mysterious wake of stars, stirred up by a small galaxy that is set to collide with the Milky Way, could be about to unlock the mysteries of dark matter. The trail of stars, located outside the star-flecked spiral arms of the Milky Way's central disk in a region called the galactic halo, is being carried along in the cosmic slipstream of a dwarf galaxy in orbit around the Milky Way, according to a new sky map created by astronomers.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Powerful Magnetic Fields in Space Have Been Seen Bending Black Hole Jets

In a galaxy cluster called Abell 3376, some 600 million light-years from Earth, one galaxy has an active supermassive black hole, gobbling up matter at a furious rate – a process that blasts powerful jets of plasma hundreds of thousands, sometimes even millions, of light-years into intergalactic space. Astronomers have now found that, at a certain distance from the black hole, these jets are being bent at a right angle by powerful intergalactic magnetic fields. That galaxy is called MRC 0600-399, and its jets were already known for their bizarre, bent shape. But this new research supports the idea that this is the...
AstronomyPosted by
Space.com

Is there anything beyond the universe?

Paul M. Sutter is an astrophysicist at SUNY Stony Brook and the Flatiron Institute, host of Ask a Spaceman and Space Radio, and author of How to Die in Space. It's one of the most compelling questions you could possibly ask, one that humanity has been asking since basically the beginning of time: What's beyond the known limits? What's past the edge of our maps? The ultimate version of this question is, what lies outside the boundary of the universe? The answer is … well, it's complicated.
AstronomyPosted by
Forbes

Why Isn’t Anyone Seriously Challenging The Big Bang?

In the early half of the 20th century, even after the discovery of the expanding Universe, physicists considered a wide variety of origin stories for our Universe. In the mid-1960s, the cosmic microwave background — widely interpreted as the leftover glow predicted by the Big Bang — was discovered. While many considered that the decisive evidence in favor of the Big Bang, others dug in harder to non-standard positions. Alternative cosmologies didn’t just persist, they grew in number and in detail.
AstronomyPosted by
The Independent

Scientists may finally be able to solve one of the universe’s deepest questions: how fast is it expanding?

Scientists may have found a way to answer one of the deepest questions of the universe: just how fast it is expanding.The rate of expansion, known as the Hubble constant, is at the foundation of much of our knowledge of the cosmos. But, strangely, we do not know for sure what it actually is, since the two central ways of measuring it disagree with each other.That in turn has led to concern that our understanding of the universe might be wrong in a fundamental way, as well as having difficulty calculating the rate of expansion itself.So far, we are able...