Here’s Why People Are Fired Up Over Kendall Jenner’s New Tequila Ads
Unfortunately....it looks like Kendall Jenner is going through with this whole tequila brand thing. After announcing earlier this year that she would be debuting her own brand of tequila, dubbed 818, Jenner faced immediate backlash for potential cultural appropriation and agave farmer exploitation. However, she charged forth and just released her first crop of ads, and unsurprisingly, people aren't happy, and for good reason.hellogiggles.com