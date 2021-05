Today’s investors are changing the way the market is shaped based on what they want the world to look like, and for good reason. The trend in savvy investing as a way of advocacy by focusing on environmental impact, sustainable business practices, contribution to local communities and promotion of diversity and gender equality in the workplace is growing. Investing in this way is enabling people to promote long-term and meaningful change by influencing corporate behavior, and this type of impact is enticing to many donors and funders.