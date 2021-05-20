Clayton Kershaw is no fan of MLB no-hitter surge, says league ‘missed the mark’ with new deadened baseball

The Los Angeles Dodgers extended their winning streak to three games and Clayton Kershaw set a season high with 11 strikeouts against the Miami Marlins, but was hardly pleased with the performance on an individual level. After contributing an RBI single as part of the Dodgers taking an 8-0 lead in the second inning, Kershaw allowed the Marlins to cut their deficit in half in the third. Wasn't great today, obviously," he said after the 9-6 win.