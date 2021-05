MOUNT VERNON – Last year’s first all-girls Mount Vernon Sting 9U traveling team was such a hit, they doubled in size and expanded. “In the past, girls in Mount Vernon have normally played on co-ed teams with boys,” Sting girls 9U coach Travis Keller said. “Last year, some of the girls were playing up in age group, but we put together 12 players in total. This year, we had a total of 24 players. So we have a 9U and a 10U team.”