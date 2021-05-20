newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sex Crimes

Op-Ed: Boldly Indifferent to Sexual Assault at NMSU

By Community Author
nmsuroundup.com
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFour years ago, I was sexually assaulted at NMSU. This is exceedingly common on college campuses, “among undergraduate students, 26.4% of females and 6.8% of males experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation”. Of course, when I read last week that ASNMSU had produced a resolution concerning the lack of priority placed on sexual assault at NMSU, decrying unresolved sexual assault cases, and what appears to be a lackadaisical approach to applying sanctions, I was not surprised. Sexual assault, although serious, is not taken seriously enough at NMSU.

nmsuroundup.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nmsu#Title Ix#Sexual Assault#Sexual Harassment#Rape Culture#Rape Law#Asnmsu#Dean Of Students#Oie#Time#Title Ix#College Campuses#Undergraduate Students#Perpetrators#Males#Females#Acts#Mitigating Circumstances#Physical Force#Law Enforcement
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Education
News Break
Sex Crimes
News Break
Violent Crimes
Related
Collegescbs3duluth.com

Mocking emails from UMD administrators disturb student journalists

DULUTH, MN -- In July 2020, The Bark, a student news organization at UMD, received an email saying their office lease in the Kirby Student Center was not being renewed. "They only gave us 11 days notice to vacate, and we wanted to know if they had been planning on removing us from our offices before the 11 days," The Bark Social Media Manager Madison Hunter said.
Sex CrimesCoeur d'Alene Press

Op-Ed: When will enough be enough?

Two weeks ago, a 19-year-old woman was forced to detail her sexual assault by an Idaho legislator in front of the Idaho Ethics Committee despite having already reported her rape to the appropriate authorities. But this young woman’s nightmare did not end there. Two other Idaho Representatives chose to revictimize her and encouraged others to join them in the usual victim-blaming behaviors survivors know all too well.
Law EnforcementPocono Record

Op-Ed: Policy changes that will curb police behavior

The conviction of Derek Chauvin continues to reverberate powerfully across our nation. There is celebration. There is relief. And let’s be honest — there is trepidation. We would never understate the historic importance of this verdict, and the long-overdue moment of accountability it has produced. But a key question hangs ominously in the air: Will federal, state and local officials maintain momentum on policing reform or allow it to quietly slip back down the agenda?
Minoritiesyr.media

I’m an Asian American Student Advocating Against Gun Violence and Racism

The past year has been difficult for the entire world: quaratines, limited exposure to our community, a dangerous virus that took our loved ones. Yet, as a student advocating against gun violence, my daily positive throughout most of the past year has been the decreased number of mass shootings and school shootings in our country, until recent headlines. The relief I was starting to feel is now gone.
MinoritiesNY Daily News

Bucknell University condemns attempted break-in at an LGBTQ+ house

Bucknell University officials have condemned the acts of a group of male students who attempted to break into an LGBTQ+ house that formerly was the home of the Tau Kappa Epsilon fraternity. In a statement posted on their website, Bucknell was adamant about their level of outrage toward the incident.
Minoritiesthepitchkc.com

Private Christian school Whitefield Academy demands faculty condemn gay students

Classical K-12 Christian school Whitefield Academy is asking its faculty to agree to expel any students who are out as gay. The school’s administration introduced a letter for all faculty to sign, supporting the administration’s decision. The letter was introduced a week ago and any teachers or staff members who don’t sign it are expected not to return to Whitefield.
Minoritiesdamemagazine.com

How the Justice System Erases Trans Identities

The Department of Corrections fails to acknowledge incarcerated trans identities. A first-hand account by a trans woman who is fighting for prisoners to have their authentic selves be documented. We urgently need your help. DAME reports the stories that need to be told, from perspectives that aren’t heard enough. In...
Minoritiesyr.media

Yeshiva University Students Sue to Get LGBTQ+ Club Recognized

Students and alumni from Yeshiva University recently filed a lawsuit claiming that the school violated the city’s human rights law by denying them the right to form a recognized LGBTQ+ student club. Yeshiva, in New York City, is known as a Modern Orthodox Jewish university, which aims to keep one...
Minoritiescsusmchronicle.com

Students discuss anti-Blackness in the Latinx community

The [email protected] Center and Black Students Center collaborated on “Anti-Blackness in the Latinx Community” on April 29, a Zoom conversation about colorism and racism in Hispanic culture. According to the PowerPoint presented by staff from the [email protected] Center, anti-Blackness is defined as, “resistant or antagonistic against values and...
Collegessoulpurposemag.com

These Students Suspected Their University Was Silencing Conservative Speech

When academia lacks viewpoint diversity, confirmation bias and tribalism infect American universities. Unfortunately, this is the case on many college campuses today. Diversity is celebrated, but too rarely does this include diversity of thought. Students at the University of Minnesota (UMN) learned this the hard way in 2018. It all...
Minoritiesjonathanturley.org

Barnard Professor Triggers Free Speech Controversy After Writing About “Detonating” and Gassing White People

A book by a Barnard College English instructor named Ben Philippe has caused a firestorm due to his depiction of a fantasy of gassing white people. The book passage has led some to demand review from the college for possible discipline or termination. As will come as no surprise to many on this blog, I believe such writing should be protected as a matter of free speech and academic freedom. The incident does however raise another case highlighting the uncertain or conflicting treatment given such writings by universities. It is doubtful that a book discussing the gassing of minorities would have resulted in anything other than a rapid suspension and ultimate termination in many universities. That conflicting standard should also be a concern for free speech and academic freedom.
MinoritiesPosted by
The Hill

Hate-motivated insults a crime under new German law

The German government on Wednesday passed a law that makes hate-motivated insults a crime punishable with a fine or up to two years in prison. German Minister of Justice Christine Lambrecht said the new law was meant to protect Jews, Muslims, gay people and people with disabilities, among other groups, The Associated Press reports.
MinoritiesPosted by
HealthDay

Bullying, Violence Common for Gender-Diverse Youth

MONDAY, May 17, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Gender-diverse youths are three times more likely to be bullied and victimized than those who identify as male or female, a new study of more than 4,400 teens has found. "Transgender youths reported the highest rates of all forms of peer victimization, which...
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Race row erupts at Rutgers law school after white student uses the N-word while quoting a 1993 legal case: Classmates clash with prominent professors over call for total ban on the word

A race row has erupted at Rutgers Law School after a white law student used the N-word while quoting a 1993 legal case. The first year student - a woman who has not been named - used the slur in a class of three during Professor Vera Bergelson's virtual office hours last October.
MinoritiesPosted by
TheConversationCanada

Anti-Black racism is not a 'consensual schoolyard fight'

Last month a 14-year-old Black student at an Edmonton school was the victim of an attack. In a video, several boys physically attack the student and call him the N-word. The incident left the boy in hospital with a concussion. The assault on the student was clearly a racist act, something community members and his family underscored. The Edmonton Public School District called the incident a “hate-filled attack” and have recommended expelling the perpetrators. However, the Edmonton police called it a “consensual school yard fight.” Around 200 hundred people rallied outside the police headquarters in Edmonton, calling on the police to...
Law Enforcementtheintell.com

Op-Ed: Policy changes that will curb police behavior

The conviction of Derek Chauvin continues to reverberate powerfully across our nation. There is celebration. There is relief. And let’s be honest — there is trepidation. We would never understate the historic importance of this verdict, and the long-overdue moment of accountability it has produced. But a key question hangs ominously in the air: Will federal, state and local officials maintain momentum on policing reform or allow it to quietly slip back down the agenda?
Law Enforcementbuckscountycouriertimes.com

Op-Ed: Policy changes that will curb police behavior

The conviction of Derek Chauvin continues to reverberate powerfully across our nation. There is celebration. There is relief. And let’s be honest — there is trepidation. We would never understate the historic importance of this verdict, and the long-overdue moment of accountability it has produced. But a key question hangs ominously in the air: Will federal, state and local officials maintain momentum on policing reform or allow it to quietly slip back down the agenda?