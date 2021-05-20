Op-Ed: Boldly Indifferent to Sexual Assault at NMSU
Four years ago, I was sexually assaulted at NMSU. This is exceedingly common on college campuses, “among undergraduate students, 26.4% of females and 6.8% of males experience rape or sexual assault through physical force, violence, or incapacitation”. Of course, when I read last week that ASNMSU had produced a resolution concerning the lack of priority placed on sexual assault at NMSU, decrying unresolved sexual assault cases, and what appears to be a lackadaisical approach to applying sanctions, I was not surprised. Sexual assault, although serious, is not taken seriously enough at NMSU.nmsuroundup.com