newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

The 5 Best Aluminum Suitcases Worth Your Money

By Justin Fenner
Gear Patrol
 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAluminum carry-ons seem purpose-built for protecting your belongings — and for making other travelers jealous. But for all their hard-sided beauty, they can be tremendously impractical. Most options ding easily, aren’t expandable and weigh a hefty 9 to 12 pounds. Still, if you want to look more like a Bond villain than, well, every other person at the check-in desk, there’s no better option than one of the five here. Get one before your next trip and wear all the inevitable scratches with pride.

www.gearpatrol.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Vuitton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Carry On Luggage#Travelers#Away#Tsa#Aluminum Carry Ons#Money#Checking Bags#Wheels#Adaptable Dividers#Luxurious Touches#American Made Brands#Space#Silhouettes#Latest Edition
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
LifestylePosted by
The Independent

9 best kids’ luggage: Bags, suitcases and carry-ons to make travelling fun and easy

Travelling with children may have become a distant memory, but it’s not something that always conjured up blissful ones at the best of times.As calendars across the country begin to be pencilled with family holidays and weekends away, now is the perfect time to consider practicalities – starting with luggage.With the help of some young intrepid travellers, we put the best to the test. In our roundup, all options can be carried onto an aircraft, but equally, have enough space to store practically everything a little one might need for a weekend away.To make carrying luggage appealing to kids, the...
Lifestylenewfolks.com

Good, better, best: 3 jogging strollers worth spending money on

Running is a fabulous activity for the body and the mind, but when there are young kids in the mix, it can be difficult to find the time to lace up the sneakers and head out for a jog. The solution to this dilemma is to take your little ones along for a run in a jogging stroller.
ShoppingInverse

44 cheap products that save you from having to buy expensive stuff

I would love to be able to run out and buy a new car, remodel my kitchen, and pick up a delicious cold brew coffee whenever the mood strikes. I’m on a budget, though — and honestly, even if I could do those things, I think I’m too much of a penny pincher to spend with reckless abandon. I enjoy finding a better, cheaper, or smarter way of getting the yummy coffee or gorgeous counters I crave almost as much as having those things. I know I’m not the only one playing this game, because some of my best sources — when I’m researching a new life hack — dwell in the reviews on Amazon. That is a crowd that loves to cheap products that save you from buying expensive stuff.
Lifestyleromper.com

The 9 Best Family Beach Bags

Between towels, water bottles, and snacks, there’s a lot to pack for a day on the beach if you’re with family. The best family beach bags are durable enough to stand up to sun and water and large enough to fit all your supplies. And if your kids must have lots of snacks on hand or a variety of beach toys for a day in the sun, I’ve rounded up great bags with bonus features like insulated cooler sections and mesh materials that keep sand from being trekked home.
Electronicscgmagonline.com

6 Reasons Why A High-End Drone Is Worth The Money In 2021

Drone technology has moved on so much in the last few years and the latest models are pretty impressive. Many of them are also pretty expensive. There are cheaper options on the market, but they’re not great and many of them are closer to kid’s toys than professional drones. But is it really worth buying an expensive model?
Beauty & FashionPosted by
The Independent

Is the new Mango homeware range worth the money? We put it to the test

The choice of online homeware shops has never been more vast. And the high street has really upped its game in recent years, with the likes of Zara Home, H&M Home, Anthropologie and Urban Outfitters proving to be legitimate rivals to interiors-only names like Made.com and Habitat. Now Spanish label Mango has thrown its hat into the ring as a contender, unveiling an edit of textiles and soft furnishings “inspired by the Mediterranean way of life”, aptly dubbed Mediterranean Views.The new collection, which dropped at the end of April, spans bed linen, bath towels and mats, cushion covers, blankets and...
ShoppingGear Patrol

Amazon Has a Ton of (Seriously Great) Luggage on Sale Right Now

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. As a commerce editor, half of my time is spent combing through the depths of the Internet to find the coolest products, and the other half is spent writing about said cool products. (Yeah, my mom can't believe this is my job either.) On most occasions, my days include wading through the never-ending sea that is Amazon. The online retailer seems to have everything and anything, from super-soft sweatpants to unbelievably marked down Airpods. And with so many items in the mix, a couple of gems can slip through now and then.
LifestylePosted by
GeekyGadgets

BOLT heated mug keeps your drink hot for over 4 hours

After a successful Kickstarter campaign BOLT the new affordable heated mug, which is not only dishwasher safe but also offers an elegant minimalist design capable of keeping your drinks hot for over four hours on a single charge. Has now transitioned from Kickstarter to Indiegogo InDemand allowing you to still bag a bargain, if you missed out on the original crowd funding campaign.
LifestyleBHG

The 9 Best Suitcases for Every Type of Traveler

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission. After more than a year of quarantining, social distancing, and staying home, we're slowly returning to normalcy. (Well, the new normal.) One of the activities many people are looking forward to is traveling. According to a survey by Trip Advisor, two-thirds of Americans plan on traveling this summer. Of that group, 74% plan to take a domestic trip and 13% hope to go international. No matter if you're traveling by train, plane, or car, you're going to need luggage to securely carry all of your belongings. Here, you'll find a variety of suitcases, including a garment bag and a duffel bag, to fit your lifestyle and budget.
LifestyleEyewitness News

Money Monday: Best items to buy this time of the year

(WFSB) – Every week in Money Monday, Channel 3 shares ways to stretch your dollar, and you can save big money on things if you just know when to buy them. Sale cycles and discount cycles are cyclical, and retailers have planned out well in advance what types of items will go on sale.
BicyclesPosted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

That Bike In Your Garage? It Could Be Worth Some Cash

A pandemic bicycle shortage could be your opportunity to sell those bikes you are not using anymore. One thing we have all done during the pandemic is search for silver linings and positives. One great thing the pandemic did force us to do was getting outside more in an effort to find some recreation amidst all those social distancing guidelines. One of those activities New Yorker and American's gravitated to was bike riding. As you would imagine, that increased demand led to a bicycle shortage.
Beauty & Fashionmoney.com

The Best Facial Epilators for Your Money

Bottom Line The three-in-one Facespa Pro 911 removes hair, cleanses and exfoliates gently, and its vibrating attachment helps serums and creams penetrate more effectively. Gillett's Venus Face Perfection is gentle, effective and affordable (around $40) with a slim design that’s ideal to remove hair from hard-to-reach and sensitive areas. The e18 costs only about $30, and it's surprisingly powerful, with 18 tweezers that generate 540 tweezing movements per second. Perfect for quick epilating sessions. This product is actually a stainless steel spring that doesn't need any power source to operate. Just roll it over your skin and it’ll pull hairs out effectively. With nine attachments included, this Philips model is a versatile skin care tool that can handle epilating, exfoliating, shaving and more.
LifestylePosted by
BobVila

The Best Epoxy for Aluminum Projects and Repairs

A good metal epoxy can repair cracks in the metal hull of a boat, patch a leak in an oil pan, or fix leaky metal plumbing in an older home, making it an essential item for repairing aluminum and other types of metal. Epoxy consists of an adhesive and a hardener that must be mixed just prior to use. Once combined, epoxy creates a tight bond between metal pieces that can withstand forces of up to 3,000 pounds per square inch (psi) and temperatures of more than 500 degrees Fahrenneit. Many epoxies are also water resistant. The best epoxy for aluminum will also work well with other metals, making it ideal for repairing boats, RVs, automobiles, and even household plumbing.
ElectronicsPosted by
SPY

Save Money On Your Electric Bill With These LED Bulbs

Switching out your old incandescent or regular bulbs to LED ones is a great way to save money as LEDs last longer and use less energy than other types of lighting. They also require much less wattage than CFL or incandescent bulbs which is what makes them more energy-efficient. What...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Robb Report

Robb Recommends: This New American-Made Chef’s Knife Is One of the Best for Your Money

As I plucked the knife from its box, the weight surprised me a bit. In recent years, I’ve become accustomed to my kitchen blades being feather light. My Japanese knives are thin and nimble and are now my go-to, making my beloved old German blades feel almost clumsy by comparison. So when the Steelport eight-inch chef knife was heavier than I expected, I was wary about how it would perform. It put those concerns to rest immediately.
TV & VideosPosted by
Mashed

Is The Money In The 'Cutthroat Kitchen' Suitcase Real?

The cooking show "Cutthroat Kitchen" has what it takes to be a popular program. It features reputed names from the food industry, intense competition, drama, good food, and more. According to TV Over Mind, the show is particularly worth tuning into if you're the kind of viewer who likes extreme games. The reason? "Cutthroat Kitchen" features plenty of sabotages for its contestants, who try to churn out delicious dishes when confronted with a number of obstacles.
Lifestyleidropnews.com

FAQ: Can I Use an AirTag on My Checked Luggage?

With hopes that we’ll soon be able to resume the kind of regular air travel that we enjoyed before the onset of the global pandemic, one question that’s lingering on the minds of some is how well Apple’s new AirTags might work for checked in-flight baggage. After all, we know...
CarsCAR AND DRIVER

Best Road-Trip Cars: Window Shop with Car and Driver

When former C/D digital media manager and now General Motors employee Luke Sellenraad asked to be a guest on Window Shop, we ignored him. Unfazed, he started sending direct messages to us on various social-media platforms. To get him off our back, we conceded but told him he had to pick the challenge because we're very busy and also a little lazy. Sellenraad chose wisely, asking us to look for the perfect road-trip vehicle for less than $15,000. It's possible that the budget was miscommunicated to the crew, as some shoppers put up $20,000 cars and others presented vehicles costing half that. Look, we could give you a bunch of excuses for the mistake, but we respect you too much to do that.
Skin Carecamillestyles.com

Honestly, These 7 Skincare Tools Are Actually Worth the Money

It’s no secret that the beauty industry is oversaturated with products that insist they can treat every known skincare concern under the sun. For that reason alone, it can be hard to figure out what beauty products are actually worth investing your hard-earned money in. And when you factor in the amount of research it takes to find the products that really work for your skin (and its needs), the pressure of putting together a routine seems pretty daunting. That’s why we’ve put together a list of the best skincare tools that will actually deliver on their promises.