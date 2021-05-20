IU Health partners with Heart and Soul Clinic, Trinity Free Clinic to offer COVID-19 vaccines

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleIU Health North will conduct a free COVID-19 immunization clinic at NSPIRE Church, 18097 Sun Park Dr., Westfield, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 22. The same event will be held June 19 for patients to receive their second dose. The event is in collaboration with IU Health, Trinity...

Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Taste of Carmel to return in 2022 as Carmel Education Foundation event

After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Taste of Carmel fundraiser is set to return in March 2022, but this time under new leadership. Launched in 2002 as a fundraiser by the Orchard Park Elementary PTO, the 2021 event would have been the last organized by that group, as the school will permanently close later this month at the end of the school year. When Taste of Carmel resumes, it will be under the direction of the Carmel Education Foundation, which raises funds and provides resources for all Carmel Clay Schools campuses.
Zionsville, INCurrent Publishing

Zionsville business and civic leader receives honor at Palladium

Longtime business and civic leader Rollie Dick, a Zionsville resident, was honored May 16 at the Palladium in the Center for the Performing Arts in Carmel during a ribbon cutting for the venue’s newly renovated Founders Club hospitality space. Dick and his wife, Cheri, contributed to the project. Carmel Mayor...
Mooresville, INHerald-Times

Franciscan Health Mooresville, Carmel COO poised for retirement

MOORESVILLE, Ind. — Peter Murphy, vice president and chief operating officer of Franciscan Health Mooresville and Franciscan Health Carmel, is retiring June 4, 2021, after 26 years of dedicated service. Joining Franciscan in 1990, he served at St. James Health in Chicago Heights as executive vice president/chief operating officer and...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Upholstery business celebrates 100 years

Last month, Hughey Hartman Upholstery celebrated its 100th anniversary. The family owned business specializes in various types of residential work, from restoring antique pieces to customizing contemporary furniture. Owner Larry D. Hughey said the business has been an integral part of his family’s story through the years. ‘I always came...
Carmel, INreadthereporter.com

Carmel Library partners with Humane Society for Summer Reading Program

Participants of all ages are invited to take part in the Carmel Clay Public Library’s annual Summer Reading Program from June 1 through July 31. This year’s program theme is “Tails & Tales” and features a special partnership with the Humane Society for Hamilton County. As participants read books and...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

At the table with Anna: Booze-e Bundts food truck

Address: Varies weekly. Visit the Booze-e Bundts Facebook page for updated locations. Anna’s take: When I traveled to a Noblesville neighborhood a few weeks ago to try Gocki’s Smokin’ BBQ, imagine my delight when I stumbled upon a food truck selling booze-infused Bundt cakes. The cakes are infused with different alcohol flavors, along with non-alcoholic options. I sampled the almond amaretto, red velvet, Reese’s peanut butter cup and white chocolate raspberry. Yes, I did eat all of the cakes at once, and, no, I did not become inebriated, but you can definitely taste the booze (in a good way). My favorites were the white chocolate raspberry, infused with Chambord liqueur, and the Reese’s peanut butter cup, infused with peanut butter Skrewball whiskey. Booze-e Bundts also sells cake pops (alcohol-free) with other flavor options on the website, boozeebundts.com.
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Snapshot: Service projects abound during Good Neighbor Week

Members of Northview Church make bracelets for Zoe Faith Foundation, which provides the bracelets to local mothers who experience loss during pregnancy. Congregants participated in a variety of service projects April 25 through May 1 during its Good Neighbor Week initiative. Other service projects included mulching a Carmel playground, assembling 475 hygiene kits for those in need or experiencing homelessness and deep-cleaning Brookside Community Church. Learn more at northviewchurch.us/gnw. (Submitted photo)
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Snapshot: Cheftacular pairs Carmel High School culinary students, local chefs

Carmel High School culinary students had a chance to test their culinary skills at the annual Cheftacular event May 10 at Carter Green. Cheftacular featured 13 CHS culinary students who were paired with 13 local chefs. The student/chef pairs were tasked with creating a recipe using a signature ingredient, which were later judged by a panel of judges. (Photos by Anna Skinner)
Indiana Statefordcountyrecord.com

SIA Foundation awards grants to 17 Indiana nonprofits

LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) today announced 17 Indiana nonprofit organizations from 11 counties will be awarded capital grants totaling an unprecedented $148,724.07 by the SIA Foundation. Since its establishment in 1997, the SIA Foundation has awarded more than $2 million to fund nonprofit projects across Indiana....
Carmel, INreadthereporter.com

Bill expanding Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart Program signed into law

Legislation supporting jobs, employers and economic recovery by investing $60 million to expand the Hoosier Hospitality Small Business Restart Grant Program is now law, according to State Rep. Donna Schaibley (R-Carmel). “Whether you are in Whitestown, Carmel, Westfield or Zionsville, small businesses call these communities and many others home,” Schaibley...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Carmel Swim Club breaks ground on new facility

The Carmel Swim Club held a groundbreaking May 5 in advance of construction of the Carmel Swim Academy, which will be added on the west side of the Carmel Total Fitness facility at 820 City Center Dr. Groundbreaking participants are, from left, Maggie Mestrich, CSC director of business development; Dan Overbeck, president of Summit Construction; Chris Plumb, CSC head coach and CEO; Dan Klausner, project developer and owner of Carmel Total Fitness; Carmel Mayor Jim Brainard; April Dowdle, partner at GEA Architects; and Marc Griffith, vice president of Veridus Group. The new facility is expected to open in April 2022. (Photo by Ann Marie Shambaugh)
Indiana Statesandiegouniontribune.com

Indiana hospital: ‘Lack of empathy’ in Black doctor’s care

An outside investigation into the death of a Black doctor while she battled COVID-19 has found that the treatment she received at a suburban Indianapolis hospital did not contribute to her death, its parent organization said Wednesday. However, the review by a panel of six outside experts concluded Dr. Susan...
Carmel, INreadthereporter.com

Carmel’s Center for the Performing Arts announces staff promotions

The nonprofit Center for the Performing arts has announced several promotions on its staff. Steeg joined the staff in 2010 as the Center’s first Lead Audio Engineer and later served as Director of Production and most recently as Vice President of Operations. He holds a bachelor’s degree in recording arts from Indiana University and an MBA from Indiana Wesleyan University.
Hamilton County, INreadthereporter.com

Only 109 students commit to HSE virtual learning

With only a few days left to sign up, only 109 students in the Hamilton Southeastern (HSE) school district have committed to be virtual-only for the fall semester of 2021. That’s out of a total student population of about 21,500. Superintendent Allen Bourff told the school board Wednesday night that...