POMEROY, Ohio – National Drug Take Back Day was recently observed on Saturday April 24. Multiple organizations worked together to offer drive-thru events in Meigs, Gallia, and Jackson Counties to create a local presence for the drug take back observance. Six locations were set up to officially receive outdated or unused prescriptions. These locations were Holzer Meigs Emergency Department, Holzer Cancer Center in Gallipolis, Park’s Edge lot in Jackson, Oak Hill City Building lot in Oak Hill, Parking area near Piggly Wiggly in Wellston, and Village Green Park in Coalton. Between all locations, over 125lbs of drugs were safely disposed of through this program.