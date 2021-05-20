newsbreak-logo
Orange, TX

Steven Michael McGill, Jr.

kogt.com
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSteven Michael McGill, Jr., 43, of Orange, passed away on May 18, 2021, in Orange. Funeral services will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 22, 2021, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Scott Hawk of Praise Church in Beaumont. Cremation will follow services. Visitation will be from...

