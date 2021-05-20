Steven Michael McGill, Jr.

Maxine Croom, 90 of Vidor died Saturday, May 15th, 2021 at Pelican Bay in Beaumont. A native of Oakdale, LA, she was a longtime resident of Vidor. Maxine was a member of United Methodist Church and was a retired bus driver for VISD. She enjoyed bowling and dancing. Visitation will begin at 12:00 pm and the funeral at 2:00 pm Thursday, May 20, 2021 at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor with burial to follow at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Beaumont. Maxine was preceded in death by her 1st husband Jimmy Gerald Harrington, 2nd husband Bill Cornish and 3rd Archie Croom, sons Terry Lee Cornish and Billy Cornish, parents Charlie and Allie McCollough. She is survived by her children Darvi Ann Hysell and her husband Ben of League City, TX, Ronna Lyn Hickey and her husband Ignacio of Bridge City, TX, Jim Cornish of Vidor, TX, Evelyn Lamar Cornish of Klamath Falls, OR and Robin Dale Cornish of Lockhart, TX, sisters Ella Lieppy, Mae Rodriguez and Nell Atkinson all of Oakdale, LA, 14 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren and 1 great great granddaughter. The family would like to thank all the staff of Pelican Bay and Trinity Hospice.