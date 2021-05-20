'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Seems to Slur Speech in Reunion Promo

After some confirmed, unconfirmed, and then reconfirmed news that HBO Max's upcoming Friends reunion special had finally filmed in Los Angeles surfaced around the middle of April, fans have been waiting for word on when they'll be able to Mathew Perry, Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer (along with series creators David Crane and Marta Kauffman) back on the old stage. With a premiere date still to be revealed, Cox discussed what the reunion was like with Ellen DeGeneres when she appeared on DeGeneres' talk show. While keeping specifics under wraps, Cox explained just how "unbelievable" and "emotional" it was to be back together on their old stomping grounds for the first time in nearly two decades- as well as dropping that there were some "surprises" during the taping. Oh, and for fans of the series who love that opener where the cast is dancing in the fountain? You might want to check out the segment where Cox explains just how much they disliked shooting it- it will make you respect them even more as actors.