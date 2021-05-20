'Friends' Star Matthew Perry Seems to Slur Speech in Reunion Promo
"Friends" star Matthew Perry has fans worried after he appeared to slur his words in a promo video for the highly anticipated reunion show, which airs May 27. Perry has had multiple stints in rehab over the years, and now many are concerned he has relapsed. Their fears arose after the clip of Perry was posted to People's YouTube channel. In the video, Perry has a labored speech pattern and a faraway stare while speaking with former co-stars Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc about their time shooting the sitcom.www.newsmax.com