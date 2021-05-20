Wildcat baseball, soccer take two of three

RINGGOLD, Va. — It was a wild game on Monday night in Ringgold as Dan River earned a 5-1 victory over Nelson County. Trailing 1-0 in the fourth and with runners on the corners with no outs, Dan River had a perfect opportunity for a big inning – only for it to end on a triple play turned by the Governors. After some motivation from head coach Jacob Waller, Dan River responded with a five-run fifth inning, highlighted by a grand slam by senior Alex Alderson. Alderson had four RBIs while Reece Harris went 2-for-3. Ethan Sowers and Dylan Howerton each singled while Mark Allen Porter had a RBI via a bases loaded walk. Blake Hughes got the win, going 5.1 innings, giving up four hits and a run while striking out five. Noah Abercrombie got the save as got the final five outs for the Wildcats.