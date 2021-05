Six people were arrested on various charges over the past week, in Mills County. Three people were arrested Friday (today): 35-year-old AJ Sydney Kerchaval, and 30-year-old Imesha Michelle Davis, both of Omaha, were arrested on I-29 near mile marker 40 early Friday morning. Both were charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance. Davis was additionally charged with Interference with Official Acts, and Fugitive from Justice. He total bond amounts to $1,300, with no bond on the Fugitive charge. Bond for Kercheval was set at $1,000.