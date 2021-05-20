newsbreak-logo
Ford F-150 Lightning: America's Most Popular Pickup Is Going Electric

 21 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe electric pickup wars are heating up, and a new competitor has rolled onto the scene: Ford just unveiled the F-150 Lightning, an electric version of its vaunted F-150 pickup. The gas-powered F-150 has been the best-selling pickup in America for decades, and the release of a battery-powered version is a clear sign the future of the automotive industry is electric. And Ford isn’t planning on losing any ground to upstarts in the auto industry: The Lightning has tons of storage space, can power a house, and starts at under $40,000, a very attractive price point for an electric vehicle.

