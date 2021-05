Sofra, Cambridge’s award-winning bakery and prized supplier of Turkish, Lebanese and Greek sweets, has recently added Ship by Sofra to their repertoire so you can have your favorite baked goods delivered to your (or someone else’s) door. Pastry Chef and baker extraordinaire Maura Kilpatrick has created an assortment of pastries for delivery, from jammy Syrian shortbread cookies to Chocolate Baharat Spice cookies, to even sesame toffee blondies. There is bound to be a cookie to meet anyone’s tastes. Can’t decide what to order or have delivered to a friend? Try the assortment of cookies (shipped by the dozen) and give the gift of never having to choose! Plus, Sofra is shipping some of their spiced nuts, think cocoa hazelnuts, sweet and smoky pecans and sesame caramel cashews, and spice blends to match. See all the options and place your order through their website – prices on the above range from $10-$26 per box or assortment and are baked fresh and shipped on Tuesdays. Keep calm and cookie on!