The lifecycle of a product A/B test can be classified into 3 stages. Experiment design and KPI(s) to measure success — In the planning stage, the product manager and I reviewed the experiment design and agreed on the KPI to measure success. It’s possible to have multiple KPIs to measure success but agree with the product manager which one should be the primary versus secondary KPI for deciding on the winning variant. I supported mobile app subscriptions that used the same KPIs for almost every test but it will vary depending on the group you support and the goal of the test.