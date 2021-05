At Green Bay Packers (Week 2, Monday Night Football) This really depends on if reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers returns to Green Bay in 2021. We’ll assume at this time that he comes back, and if that’s the case, a road trip to Lambeau in Week 2 is immediately the toughest game on the Lions’ schedule. Although Detroit has won there three times in the last six seasons, only one of those wins came while Rodgers was starting. And between 1992 and 2014, the Lions had zero wins at Lambeau.