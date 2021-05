After failing to beat Leicester City in the FA Cup final, Chelsea get a chance to beat Leicester City in the Premier League just three days later. In effect, it’s almost like the second leg of knockout, except with prizes awarded for each leg. The prize for the second leg is third place in the league with one game to go, while losing would put our chances of finishing in the top-four in great jeopardy. It’s why Thomas Tuchel called these two games “two finals” against Leicester City. We were a bit unlucky to lose the first one, but also just not quite good enough, which could lead to some significant changes — or perhaps not so significant as we did control the match to a great extent.