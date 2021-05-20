Hunt headlines Division I District 9 teams as first-team selection

ASHLAND — Ashland's Chase Hunt was named one of the best of the best in the Northwest District. Hunt earned first-team All-District 9 honors in Division I for his efforts this season, when he led the Arrows to a 10-14 record and a tournament win before taking No. 1-ranked Anthony Wayne to the brink in a 4-1 loss in the sectional championship game. Hunt was on the mound for that game and had the Arrows in position to win.