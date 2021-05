Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser Dr Anthony Fauci said the coronavirus pandemic has exposed “the undeniable effects of racism” on American society.“Covid-19 has shone a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Dr Fauci said on Sunday during a video message to students graduating from Emory University in Atlanta.Dr Fauci, who leads the US response to Covid-19, said that even as things return to "some form of normality" people should not forget how the virus disproportionally hospitalised and killed people of colour.The disparity could be explained by a number of factors, Dr Fauci said – all of which have their...