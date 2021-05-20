City Council approves bike-sharing program

The Bakersfield City Council approved a measure Wednesday night that will allow residents of Bakersfield the option of biking in order to get around.

City council approved an agreement with Spin of Skinny Labs Inc. for infrastructure and services for the Stationless Bike Share Program. The program would provide $409,000 for infrastructure and $701,000 for non-infrastructure.

The infrastructure component involves the installation of Class II and Class III bike lanes, bike corrals, and bike racks. The non-infrastructure component involves funding for a bike-share program to develop mobility solutions as a way to reduce traffic congestion and encourage healthy living in the community.

City councilmember Andrae Gonzales said the program will provide an affordable alternative mode of transportation for individuals. He said the program will bring 150 electric bikes to Bakersfield for residents to rent.

"The rates are pretty competitive. It'll be a dollar to unlock the bicycle and 39 cents to use it every minute," Gonzales said.

Gonzales also said the new program would include discounts for low income residents to get discounted rates.

This project is state funded through Active Transportation Program.

The bikes for the new program will be provided by Spin, a micromobility companies and a unit of Ford Mobility. According to their company website, Spin currently operates dockless electric scooters on campuses and in cities across North America and Europe.

On February 18, 2021, the City received Spin's fee proposal that included pricing structure, service area, fleet size, plan for proper bicycle parking, plan for maintenance and repair, plan for hiring and labor, plan for community engagement, and other innovative programs.

The plan includes specifications of the electric assist bikes, charging stations, and geo-fencing capabilities.

While a specific date is not yet set, Gonzales said he hopes it'll be ready to launch by the fall.