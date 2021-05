Can a seller improve the probability of selling their home with what is called “staging”?. Staging a home for sale involves any or all these things; rearranging furniture, decluttering the home, improving curb appeal, and even adding decorative items to the home to give it a more “designer” look. This is beneficial for homes that are either occupied or vacant. Let’s face it; the average home has that “lived” in look and it should. However, when selling, the house should look like something close to what you would see in a design magazine because that is the look that will appeal to the buyers.