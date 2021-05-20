‘Hacks’ review: Jean Smart stars as aging Joan Rivers-esque comedian who comes up against a Gen-Z upstart

Hacks on HBO Max is not the first show to try to give viewers an uncensored glimpse of how comics are off-stage, but it might be the one that felt the most shockingly real to this former comic. Jean Smart‘s grand dame of comedy Deborah Vance obsesses over her act like it is her baby, fighting ferociously for her right to stage time and fretting over punchlines like a disappointed parent. Hannah Einbinder‘s young writer Ava finds herself a pariah after a single tweet gives her peers an opening to call out her mercenary-like cruelty. But more than anything else, Hacks understands that for comics, roast jokes are the road to respect. Deborah and Ava build their relationship by sniping at each other. So how did Hacks perfectly capture the beautiful brutality of how comics talk to each other?