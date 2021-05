There has been plenty of turnover this offseason for Texas A&M, but a key veteran has confirmed he will be returning for another year. Aggie senior Quenton Jackson confirmed he will be taking advantage of the extra year granted by the NCAA as a result of the COVID pandemic to return for his third season in Aggieland. Last month, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams told the Eagle that Jackson was expected to return for another year, which he confirmed a day after graduating Saturday afternoon as well.