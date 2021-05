‘Girls5eva’ is a comedy series that stars Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps in the lead roles as members of the eponymous music band. The series is created by Meredith Scardino, and Tina Fey serves as an executive producer. It follows four middle-aged women who were once part of a music group with a sole hit song in the 90s. Years later, they reunite to take one more shot at their dream of becoming pop stars. The show deals with multiple women-centric issues and is a voice of female empowerment. Its various themes and real-world parallels to the music industry lend a strong sense of realism to the series. But is it inspired by any real incidents or a true story? Here’s what we know in that regard.