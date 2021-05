Two of the most decorated Serie A teams, Juventus and AC Milan, clash tonight in a match that decides which one heads for the UEFA Champions League next year. Both sides have 69 points, with the note that Juve holds the advantage at the moment because of the win in the first meeting at San Siro. Another troubling thing is the fact that Atalanta has the same number of points, as these two clubs, while Napoli has one more, yet with one match more played. The whole season for Juve and Milan pretty much came down to this event. Even without such high stakes, this clash would be interesting because of the massive rivalry. Plus, we will see Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic going one against the other.