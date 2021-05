Who was the big winner of the 2021 NFL Draft? No so fast, Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson. That victory goes to Elon alumnus Josh Norris ’11, who accurately predicted the landing spots for 16 players in the draft’s first round held on April 28. According to The Huddle Report, a website that has scored NFL mock drafts for accuracy since 2002, Norris’ hit rate was higher than any other mock drafter, including prominent draft analysts Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay. In fact, Norris had a record-breaking performance, besting an accuracy mark set in 2006. (He successfully predicted 27 of the 32 players picked in the first round.)