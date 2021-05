Needing just four wins in their final six contests to clinch home court throughout the Eastern Conference Playoffs, Dan and Sean break down how the team has gotten here and how important securing that top spot is for the team’s title hopes. Then, they discuss whether of not Doc Rivers will stick with the all-bench lineups in the playoffs, Matisse Thybulle’s chance of making an All-Defense team and so much more on this week’s episode of the Talking About Podcast.