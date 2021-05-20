Marvel Studios Apologizes For Whitewashing

Let’s be honest: Kathleen Kennedy’s tenure as President of Lucasfilm hasn’t been the most stable. From the decision to let Rian Johnson helm The Last Jedi, to the directorial and marketing debacles of Solo: A Story Wars Story, irate fans are still calling for the Disney exec’s head on a platter. Granted, the ship seems to have righted itself with the non-theatrical productions. The award-winning Mandalorian is one of the most popular streaming series in history. The Clone Wars final season was an astounding success. Likewise is The Bad Batch thus far. Plus, there’s a veritable cornucopia of live-action still to come to Disney+, like The Book of Boba Fett. But the recent shakeups at Disney HQ had some again questioning whether Kennedy would remain at the helm of Star Wars. Of course Marvel head Kevin Feige is at the center of that discussion.