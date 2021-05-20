Marvel Studios Apologizes For Whitewashing
It isn’t Tilda Swinton’s fault. It may not be Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige’s fault nor director Scott Derrickson’s either. At the time, both Feige and Derrickson were looking to avoid cliché when it came to casting The Ancient One in the 2016 Marvel hit Doctor Strange, but in doing so, ended up with one of the most blatant examples of Hollywood whitewashing. Now, Feige is trying to walk back that decision by offering apologies to any who’d accept them.www.giantfreakinrobot.com