There are so many good sandals on sale for under $100 at Michael Kors

Awhile back, we posted the above photo on Instagram and out of the legions of people who liked or commented, one citizen saw past the giant pincers belonging to the sheep crab to the footwear on the human. “What sandals are those? They look rad.” Indeed, they are rad. They are the Bedrock Cairn Pro II Adventure sandals and we’ve been wearing them all spring. Or rather, to drop the royal We, I (Steve Casimiro) have been wearing them. And they’re amazing—the first sandals I’ve found that adjust well to my low-volume feet. The key is the plastic hook and webbing loop system on the heel, which lets you cinch the sandals without a floppy webbing strap. There’s another hook and loop (note, not Velcro) on the inside of the top of the foot. Together, these micro-adjustable systems allow Bedrock to keep the tension adjustment strap short. All of which is a way of saying you get the perfect fit and it feels like a nice, neat package.