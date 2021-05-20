Creator Of 1619 Project Denied Tenure At University After Conservative Outcry

A New York Times reporter widely known as one of the most important war correspondents of this era; a groundbreaking lieutenant general in the Air Force; a leading critic of mass incarceration and its disproportionate impact on people of color; and an indigenous community development specialist who has preserved and promoted the culture of the Anishinaabe people are the featured speakers at Niagara University’s 2021 commencement ceremonies this month. Niagara University’s Lewiston campus graduates will cross the stage at the outdoor amphitheatre at Artpark in Lewiston, N.Y., on May 20 and 22, and its Ontario graduates will celebrate during a virtual ceremony on June 28.