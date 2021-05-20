Creator Of 1619 Project Denied Tenure At University After Conservative Outcry
Award-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, who spearheaded the 1619 Project, won’t be given tenure at her alma mater, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, in a move that her colleagues have called “disappointing.” Hannah-Jones won a Pulitzer Prize for commentary after developing The New York Times’ 1619 Project, which reframes American education by analyzing the lasting consequences of slavery in the U.S. and has been a growing target of GOP leaders and conservatives.nowthisnews.com