Liverpool to launch new Supporters Board in bid to repair relationship damage from ESL

Liverpool will launch a new supporters board which will increase fan representation at executive levels as the club continues to build bridges following the Super League debacle.

The Reds were one of six Premier League sides to sign up to the breakaway competition.

It resulted in heavy fan backlash which eventually saw the club's owners FSG perform an embarrassing u-turn.

Supporters will now have a greater role in decision making which Liverpool believe is a sign of their commitment going forward.

The Official Liverpool Supporters Trust will be responsible for supervising the Supporters Board and ensure there is a rich diversity.

Fans will get a greater say at board level

Billy Hogan, chief executive of Liverpool, said: “Firstly I’d like to thank all those supporters we’ve either met in person from the Liverpool Supporters Trust or received feedback from over the past few weeks.

"This input has been invaluable and has helped us to reach a point at which we have been able to agree the principles that will lead to the creation of a new Supporters Board.

“The focus over the last few weeks of dialogue has been to find a long-term solution that is in the best interests of Liverpool FC and its supporters.

"One that we firmly believe is not only meaningful but also wholly in keeping with the values and aspirations of the club.

“While these changes are significant, it is important to stress that the current fan forums have also worked incredibly well since they were introduced four years ago and it is crucial that they continue in addition to the Supporters Board in order to give us a range of engagement options.

Liverpool supporters strongly opposed the Super League (Image: PA)

“There is still a lot to discuss with representatives of the Liverpool Supporters Trust in the weeks ahead but having these principles in place is a great step forward and we look forward to formalising the details of the structure over the summer. We will then share the details with all supporters ahead of the new season.”

Joe Blott, chair of Spirit of Shankly, the Liverpool Supporters Trust, said: “Spirit of Shankly met with representatives of Liverpool FC’s board on Tuesday May 18, 2021 to continue talks on the union’s four requests.

“After discussions of the past weeks, we believe this is a unique deal and recommend its acceptance. We see this as a chance to help shape the future of our club and put us at the forefront of changing football in general.

“We are arranging an online meeting for members, hopefully at the start of next week, where this will be discussed and then put to the vote.”