Pringles Enters Chicken Sandwich Wars With Wendy’s Chip Collaboration
The plot chickens. The never-ending chicken sandwich wars between fast-food chains are getting brutal. Pringles recently announced its partnering with Wendy’s for its newest chip flavor based on its spicy chicken sandwich. The goal will be to create a chip that mixes the “fiery spice blend” of the chicken sandwich and a “perfectly crunchy and extremely convenient bite” of a Pringles, the company said in a statement.outsider.com