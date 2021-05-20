newsbreak-logo
Business

Pringles Enters Chicken Sandwich Wars With Wendy’s Chip Collaboration

By Emily Morgan
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 22 hours ago
The plot chickens. The never-ending chicken sandwich wars between fast-food chains are getting brutal. Pringles recently announced its partnering with Wendy’s for its newest chip flavor based on its spicy chicken sandwich. The goal will be to create a chip that mixes the “fiery spice blend” of the chicken sandwich and a “perfectly crunchy and extremely convenient bite” of a Pringles, the company said in a statement.

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

