Fifty-one years ago, western legend John Wayne landed his first and only Academy Award. Despite spending decades starring in western movies, John Wayne was 63-years-old when he finally won an Academy Award. It was his first and only Oscar and he won for his performance in the 1969 film, True Grit. During the movie, Wayne plays U.S. Marshal Reuben “Rooster” J. Cogburn in 1880. Rooster Cogburn is hired by a young girl named Mattie to apprehend the man who killed her father. Cogburn joins forces with a young Texas Ranger named La Boeuf to find the outlaw. Despite the two’s best efforts to ditch Mattie, they’re unsuccessful. So, the three of them embark on a series of misadventures in the hopes of finding justice.