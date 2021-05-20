newsbreak-logo
NOAA predicts active 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

By KATC News
KATC News
 22 hours ago
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting another above-normal Atlantic hurricane season.

Forecasters are predicting a 60 percent chance of an above normal season and a 30 percent chance of a near-normal season.

2021, according to forecasters, will likely see a range of 13 to 20 named storms with winds of 39 mph or higher. Six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes with winds of 74 mph or higher.

3 to 5 major hurricanes are predicted to form this season.

According to updated NOAA statistics, an average hurricane season produces 14 named storms, of which 7 become hurricanes, including 3 major hurricanes.

The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is not expected to be as busy as the 2020 season.

"Although NOAA scientists don't expect this season to be as busy as last year, it only takes one storm to devastate a community," said Ben Friedman, acting NOAA administrator. "The forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are well-prepared with significant upgrades to our computer models, emerging observation techniques, and the expertise to deliver the life-saving forecasts that we all depend on during this, and every, hurricane season."

The Atlantic hurricane season extends from June 1 through November 30.

Read more from the NOAA, here .

