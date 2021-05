I was at Camp Sacajawea, a Girl Scouts camp in Dakota county in the mid-80s, watching in awe as two camp counselors deep fried zucchini flowers. I was hesitant about trying these golden bites, but boy was I glad I did as they were delicious. That was my first foray into edible flowers, and I’ve enjoyed them ever since. You can get edible flowers from a number of places, from the grocery store in the produce section near the fresh herbs; you can order them online; or simply grab a handful from your garden. Some examples of edible flowers are pansies, violets and lavender. Get in the spirit of spring with these delectable edible flower recipes.