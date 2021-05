You could have knocked me down with a feather when I read that Michel Barnier – who as EU chief negotiator seemingly spent years berating Brits for wanting control of our borders – is now hoping to run as a centre-Right candidate in the French presidential election, partially on the platform of suspending all non-EU immigration to France for five years. “The problems with immigration are not moderate … we need to talk to our neighbours about the Schengen Agreement and, we possibly need to put in stricter border controls,” he shrugged. Barnier being something of a hero to our masochistic Remainers, I’ll be interested to see how they justify such a positively Trumpian plan; there’s probably some Guardian hack explaining hard right now why, when Barnier bans immigration, it’s “civilised”.