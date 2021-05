(Red Oak) -- Montgomery County residents are hoping to secure state funding for an expansion of trails in the county. At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Montgomery County Board of Supervisors approved an application for a grant from the Iowa Department of Transportation's COVID-19 Relief Recreational Trails. Funds from the grant would allow construction of a new trail system stretching from Stanton to Viking Lake. Stanton Community Development Director Jenna Ramsey told the supervisors the project was created based on community feedback, indicating a desire to expand the community's trail system. Ramsey says the project entails three phases.