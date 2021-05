The South Sioux City Senior Center will reopen for in-person lunches beginning Monday, May 3. Meals will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. every weekday. Customers are requested to pre-order their meals by calling 402-494-1500. Someone will be available from 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., otherwise customers can leave a message. A sign-up sheet will be also be available at the desk when coming in for lunch or a curbside meal.