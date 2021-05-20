newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IN

Meet the sophomore who created People of IU social media campaign

By Bethany Nolan
iu.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMoving to Bloomington from his hometown of Bangalore, India, sophomore Sankalp Sharma initially suffered from culture shock. "But within a few weeks, IU became my home away from home," the Kelley School of Business student said. "And I wanted to do something to give back to this university, both to create a student organization that was unique but also create something to connect everyone across our wonderful campus."

news.iu.edu
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bloomington, IN
Education
Local
Indiana Education
City
Bloomington, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Media Campaign#Freshman Year#Business Students#Team Leaders#Works Students#Indiana University#The Sachh Foundation#Linkedin#Iu Interviews#Iu Posts#School#Sophomore Sankalp Sharma#World Leaders#Personal Knowledge#Bangalore#Sustainable Change#Interviewees
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Technology
News Break
Education
Country
India
News Break
Internet
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
Related
InternetPosted by
The Mint Hill Times

Social Media is Always Changing

CHARLOTTE – The latest changes in the social media world mostly come from Facebook and its ongoing battle with Apple. Currently, Facebook is upset that Apple changed how users opt into sharing their data. This is a great, and long overdue, update from Apple and is great news for the average internet user trying to protect their data.
InternetTrendHunter.com

Social Media Community Features

The Facebook Neighborhoods feature is being rolled out by the social media company to provide users with a way to connect with others around them who also live in the same area. The feature will be available in the social media app with its own dedicated section where users aged 18 and over will be able to connect with their neighbors. This will enable users to connect in a casual manner with their neighbors and keep abreast with goings on that affect them.
Columbus, OHEurekAlert

People are persuaded by social media messages, not view numbers

COLUMBUS, Ohio - People are more persuaded by the actual messages contained in social media posts than they are by how many others viewed the posts, a new study suggests. Researchers found that when people watched YouTube videos either for or against e-cigarette use, their level of persuasion wasn't directly affected by whether the video said it was viewed by more than a million people versus by fewer than 20.
Youngstown, OHThe Herald

Social Media Coordinator: Are ...

Are you looking for a fun, fast-paced social media job in the world of news? Join our growing digital team at a station that puts people first in a city that’s quickly re-inventing itself. WFMJ-TV is the locally owned station located in YOUngstown, Ohio and that’s no typo. We are all about what YOU can do to help grow our digital brand so hearing what you think is part of our philosophy for digital news growth. Top candidates will have a news background, be a good writer, like to match images and video with stories and know what drives people to engage on social media. They will also have the ability to work independently as well as with news managers, reporters, videographers and producers - all of the great folks who work in the newsroom everyday keeping people on top of what’s happening. Youngstown is a fun city with great people, a cool urban vibe in a university town with great restaurants and outdoor fun. If you like news and social this is the job for you. Come teach us what we don’t know. If you don't know something, we'll show you. Exceptional beginners have a shot! Send resume, references and cover email letter to: Mona Alexander, News Director.
Internetsflcn.com

How to Succeed on Social Media

Are you looking for a new way to promote your business or brand that is affordable and easy to use? Are you thinking of using social media as a promotional tool for your business but are too sure how to do that?. Social media is the new frontier for businesses...
RecipesPosted by
TheConversationCanada

#FoodPorn: People are more attracted to social media content showcasing fatty foods

Life outside our living rooms has been in short supply since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, so it’s no surprise that people have increasingly turned to producing and consuming social media posts that focus on food. With limited access to our favourite restaurants, cafés or fast-food joints, social media has become a safe way for people to get their culinary fix. But what is it about videos of food that engages users and generates the most likes, comments and shares? Our recent investigation, published in the Journal of Consumer Psychology, focused on the nutritional makeup of dishes depicted on social...
Internetpassle.net

How to Create Simple Social Media Rules for Employees

This article by Everyonesocial starts with the following useful paragraph. "Nearly 90% of companies use social media for business, but only half of the workers say their companies have social media rules for employees, according to a Pew Research poll. With almost 4 billion people using social media worldwide though,...
Internetfenderbender.com

The Advantages of Local Social Media

To Servando Orozco, building and maintaining a brand for his business, Orozco’s Auto Service, is the most important work he does. Countless hours go into making sure that his current and potential customers think of Orozco’s when they think of auto repair. The majority of that work comes through social media.
Internetreadwrite.com

Importance of Paid Social Media

With smartphones and laptops becoming an everyday essential, anything that is available or can be viewed and purchased through your mobile becomes an instant hit. Also, social media is the new habituate to today’s populate. Want to reach people? Put it on social media, because that is where you can find a lot of audiences.
Internetskierscribbler.com

Social media During COVID

*This article was originally published in The Snowmass Sun. With the COVID-19 pandemic came a lot more free time in the life of the American teenager. Before, we may have spent most of our free time hanging out with friends, going to social gatherings and participating in clubs and extracurriculars. Now, many of us are limited in our choices when it comes to how we can spend our free time.
Middletown Press

How This Dermatologist Empowers Young People Through Social Media

When Dr. Adarsh Vijay Mudgil was 42, something clicked. He had a beautiful family and a booming medical practice, but he felt something was missing. He decided he wanted to lean on his humble roots to inspire today’s youth. The New York dermatologist and dermatopathologist decided to start creating content online and hasn’t missed a day in three years. Today, he’s reaching people all over the world through his social media channels, podcast, and book, Let’s Get it! Hustle and Grind Your Way to Personal Empowerment. He sat down with Jessica Abo to discuss his career path and shared his tips for anyone who wants to crush their goals.
Posted by
Forbes

Meet Antz And Abdi: Social Media Influencers Transforming The Structure Of The Music Industry

As social media has grown it has given many talented people who may have not been discovered by mainstream media an opportunity to showcase themselves. This has stretched to the music industry where you have seen many artists launching their own album without the traditional record label or distribution deal. Today getting a song out there is about having the right music and being relevant, largely on social media. Two entrepreneurs who have realized this and have launched their own independent record label backed by Sony Music called WeAreBlk are Anthony “Antz” Robb and Abdi Abdille.
InternetScience 2.0

Popularity Doesn't Matter: People Are More Persuaded By The Actual Messages In Social Media

If a post is not popular, you will never see it, so views count, but it is the message and not the popularity of it that persuades people, according to a new paper. 819 demographically diverse American adults aged 18-35 were shown two YouTube videos either for or against vaping. The pro-vaping videos were commercials for e-cigarette brands. The anti-vaping videos were public service announcements produced by anti-tobacco groups. What was changed was the view numbers that participants saw for the videos.
Internetslashdot.org

Report: 65% of Social Media Anti-vax Propaganda Comes From Just 12 People

..literally anything that disagrees with whatever st fauci decides to say today. What, like this from Sheri Tenpenny's Wikipedia page? "During the COVID-19 pandemic, Tenpenny advocated against the use of face coverings as a mitigation tool despite scientific evidence in favor of their effectiveness." Did she say something like "thereâ(TM)s...
WCAX

Social media campaign a shoutout to Vermont farmers, Part 2

Saint Michael’s College will hold their graduation Thursday. Others in our region will be later this month. Thursday is Gary's birthday. We all wish him a Happy Birthday from WCAX. Vt. Health Dept. launches new outreach series for Vermonters to share vaccine journey. Updated: 12 hours ago. Vt. Health Dept....