More Hints At Samus Aran In Fortnite Emerge, This Time In A Comic

Just a couple of weeks ago, we reported an intriguing leak from the Epic vs Apple court case, which potentially revealed the existence of Metroid-slaying heroine Samus Aran in Fortnite. Now, there have been a lot of rumours coming out of the Epic vs Apple case — the fact that all the documents were made public before any of the companies involved had redacted everything means that it's leakier than an old toilet — but this one's looking more and more likely.