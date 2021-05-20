newsbreak-logo
More Hints At Samus Aran In Fortnite Emerge, This Time In A Comic

By Kate Gray
Nintendo Life
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleJust a couple of weeks ago, we reported an intriguing leak from the Epic vs Apple court case, which potentially revealed the existence of Metroid-slaying heroine Samus Aran in Fortnite. Now, there have been a lot of rumours coming out of the Epic vs Apple case — the fact that all the documents were made public before any of the companies involved had redacted everything means that it's leakier than an old toilet — but this one's looking more and more likely.

