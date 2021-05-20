newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

BF Games Bolsters Eastern European Presence with Slotegrator Link-Up

casinonewsdaily.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleDynamic and innovative online casino games developer BF Games has teamed up with content aggregator Slotegrator in a move that will see the former further grow its reach in Eastern Europe. As part of the deal, BF Games will soon integrate its online slot portfolio with the aggregation platform and...

www.casinonewsdaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino Games#Eastern European#Table Games#European Markets#Data Integration#Interactive Games#Key Markets#Cave Of Fortune#Central#Bf Games#Bf Games Head#Igaming#Greentube#Novomatic Interactive#Lv#Fortune Wheel#Dynamic#Operator Partners#Partnerships#The Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Gambling
Country
Sweden
Related
Gamblinggoldencasinonews.com

BF Games now added to Rootz’ flagship online casino brands

BF Games has secured a strategic partnership with Rootz; a press release confirmed the agreement this week. The deal will lead the way to integrate the supplier’s premium slot titles to the operator’s marquee online casino brands, Wildz and Caxino. BF Games-Rootz Deal. The supplier has expanded its marketplace coverage...
Hobbiesgamingintelligence.com

GI Games Integrations: Scientific Games, Greentube, BF Games and more

This week’s platform integrations round-up from Gaming Intelligence features the likes of Scientific Games, Greentube, BF Games, Lightning Box, Booongo, Spinomenal and ESA Gaming. Scientific Games / 25syv. Scientific Games has agreed a deal to integrate more than 3,000 games with Danish operator 25syv. The integration will see games such...
Gamblingcasinobeats.com

Oryx Gaming eyes Mexican uplift via Logrand link-up

Oryx Gaming has struck an alliance with Logrand Entertainment Group, with the deal to see the supplier’s content distributed via the operator’s Strendus Casino online brand in Mexico. This will give the operator access to the group’s RGS offering which aims to provide localised content for all player types from...
Sportsswimswam.com

Schedule & Links For LEN European Aquatics Championships

The postponed European Championships are almost upon us, with athletes spanning diving, artistic, open water and pool swimming soon descending upon Budapest. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2021 LEN EUROPEAN AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS. Monday, May 10th – Sunday, May 23rd. Budapest, Hungary. Artistic – Diving – Open Water –...
Worldsmartertravel.com

This European Country Will Pay You to Visit

Malta, a stunning island nation in the Mediterranean Sea, will pay you to visit this year. Opening June 1 to tourism, Malta’s travel incentives will offer vouchers for both hotels and diving excursions. Malta hopes their incentives will bring in around 35,000 tourists and usher in a strong return to tourism. If you’re interested in getting paid to stay in a hotel or dive off the coast of Malta, this might be for you.
WorldTelegraph

Portugal only major tourist destination on Government's 'green list'

Portugal is the only major holiday destination to make the “green” list for quarantine-free travel with many of the other 11 countries still banning tourists or with tough restrictions. The move foreshadows a surge in bookings for holidays to Portugal, which has already seen flights double in price in anticipation...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Vietnam’s answer to Tesla has U.S. in its electric sights

That's the proposition being offered by the automobile arm of Vietnam's largest conglomerate, Vingroup (VIC.HM). It's betting big on the U.S. market with its VinFast line of cars and hoping that electric SUVs and a battery leasing model will be enough to woo consumers away from homegrown market leaders like Tesla (TSLA.O) and General Motors Co (GM.N).
Stocksb975.com

Inflation nerves hit European stocks; Evolution Gaming tumbles

(Reuters) – European stocks retreated from all-time highs on Friday, with shares of technology, travel and mining companies among the top losers after worries about rising U.S. inflation knocked back U.S. indexes. The pan-European STOXX 600 index fell 1.6% after it hit a record closing high on Monday. The main...
Video Gamesblogdot.tv

Xbox Game Pass Helps European Gamers Stay Connected

At Xbox, we’ve conducted some new research with a third party which highlights the valuable role that Xbox Game Pass plays in helping players in Europe stay connected. The study itself is based on a sample of 14,000 gamers across Europe and provides a deeper look at how gamers view and use subscription services and in particular Xbox Game Pass, for their entertainment. More specifically, it highlights that Xbox Game Pass members are more likely to connect with friends and family through gaming on a regular basis compared to non-members.
PoliticsUS News and World Report

Romanian President Says More NATO Presence Needed in Eastern Europe

BUCHAREST (Reuters) - Eastern European NATO states would like a bigger presence of allied military forces on the bloc's eastern flank, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis said on Monday after a virtual summit of those states that was also joined by U.S. President Joe Biden. "NATO must continue to strengthen its...
BusinessAutoExpress

Chinese EV brand NIO enters European market

Chinese electric car maker NIO has launched in Europe, starting in the Norwegian market with its ES8 SUV and ET7 saloon. It’s the first European country the brand will sell its vehicles to, although the firm has said it could soon expand into the UK if there’s enough interest. In...
Acushnet, MABoston Globe

Golfers’ return to the links bolsters Acushnet

Investors sure liked the swing of Acushnet Holdings Corp. during its first quarter, and sent the stock up 20.25 percent Thursday to close at $51.60 after the Fairhaven-based golf supplies manufacturer reported its latest earnings results. First-quarter net sales rose 42 percent, year over year, to $581 million. That number also represents a 34 percent increase in sales from the first quarter of 2019. Sales of Titleist-branded gear rose 51 percent, year over year, and 38 percent from 2019, while sales of Footjoy golf wear (primarily shoes and gloves) rose 22 percent from the same time in 2020, and 13 percent from 2019 levels. Acushnet’s business was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first two quarters of 2020 when most of its operations in the United States were shut down and most pro shops were closed for varying lengths of time. But the game of golf enjoyed a global surge in popularity as courses reopened last year, in part because it is an outdoor activity with easy social distancing. Acushnet saw a surge in demand in the back half of 2020 as a result. — JON CHESTO.
MilitaryAntiwar.com

NATO To Launch New European War Games Later This Month

As the 30,000-troop, 27-nation DEFENDER-Europe 21 exercise continues through to next month in Eastern Europe, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that Exercise Steadfast Defender 2021 will begin later this month. He specified that the exercise will “test NATO’s readiness and military mobility – with forces deploying across land and...
Economyautomotive-fleet.com

Luxury Genesis Brand Launches in UK as Part of European Rollout

Hyundai’s luxury brand Genesis is launching into Europe, commencing sales operations in the UK, Germany and Switzerland in 2021. Having already been present in Korea and the U.S. for several years, this is the first time the Genesis nameplate is taking on Europe, promising exceptional customer service over sales targets through what the company terms the ‘Genesis difference’.
Electronicscgmagonline.com

TP-Link GX90 Gaming Router Review

It took me a long time to give up an Ethernet connection, preferring the comfort in knowing I’m getting the maximum speed possible of a wired connection, even at the sacrifice of running wires everywhere. Moving back to the city, particularly Downtown Toronto meant my real estate shrunk considerably, forcing me to shift to a decent Wi-Fi solution.
Energy IndustryMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Powered by lithium, a race without winner

Preparations are being made for a big, new exciting race — one that sets us on course for what is touted to be a sustainable energy future with lithium-ion batteries. The best part is that you get to participate. Have you registered and received your racing number yet? Don’t delay. At stake is the fate of our home: planet Earth.
Economyinsideevs.com

Tesla Celebrates 25,000 Supercharging Stalls Globally

According to Tesla's website, the number of Supercharging stalls installed around the world has exceeded 25,000! That's a huge number, which puts Tesla at the forefront of DC fast charging market. The first Supercharging stations were installed in the U.S. in 2012 to support the market launch of the Tesla...
Businessmorningbrew.com

Microsoft Announces “EU Data Boundary” Plan for Cloud Data

Data sovereignty may sound like a string of ones and zeros with a crown and scepter, but in reality, it’s something less fantastical (yet equally political). Define it for me: The laws around your individual data—who can access it, who it’s shared with, how it’s used—aren’t decided by the country on your passport. Instead, they’re controlled by the country your data is collected in.
Businessroboticsandautomationnews.com

Sesto Robotics expands into Europe, targeting Germany, Austria, Switzerland

Singapore-based Sesto Robotics is expanding into Europe, targeting Germany, Austria, Switzerland. Sesto is believed to be the first Singapore-based robotics company to provide autonomous mobile robot solutions for smart manufacturing in Europe. Sesto says it is Singapore’s leading autonomous mobile robot company, and is partnering with the Germany-based automation specialist...