BF Games Bolsters Eastern European Presence with Slotegrator Link-Up

Investors sure liked the swing of Acushnet Holdings Corp. during its first quarter, and sent the stock up 20.25 percent Thursday to close at $51.60 after the Fairhaven-based golf supplies manufacturer reported its latest earnings results. First-quarter net sales rose 42 percent, year over year, to $581 million. That number also represents a 34 percent increase in sales from the first quarter of 2019. Sales of Titleist-branded gear rose 51 percent, year over year, and 38 percent from 2019, while sales of Footjoy golf wear (primarily shoes and gloves) rose 22 percent from the same time in 2020, and 13 percent from 2019 levels. Acushnet’s business was negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in the first two quarters of 2020 when most of its operations in the United States were shut down and most pro shops were closed for varying lengths of time. But the game of golf enjoyed a global surge in popularity as courses reopened last year, in part because it is an outdoor activity with easy social distancing. Acushnet saw a surge in demand in the back half of 2020 as a result. — JON CHESTO.