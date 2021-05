Since the massive drop in air travel at the beginning of the pandemic, people have been estimating if, and when, air travel will return to pre-pandemic levels. A key piece of this has been airlines quickly adapting and messaging their safety protocols. These have included increased cleaning, revised boarding for distancing, and for a period of time the blocking of middle seats. The industry also has worked to educate fliers on how air flows and recirculates in the aircraft cabin, and some studies even have compared the air in an aircraft to that in a hospital.