Poynette parents push back against district’s mask requirement in schools
A potential outburst by those in the audience at the Poynette School Board meeting on May 17 at Poynette Middle School was averted. Parents were prepared to speak during the community forum portion about several topics, including the district’s mask mandate and things related to the incident on May 11 that resulted in a high school teacher being put on administrative leave due to her actions toward a student.www.hngnews.com