This feels like a broken record but it has to be stated again, The New York Islanders power play stinks. It feels like we have this conversation every month on how and why the Islanders’ power play is horrible but now it is getting dangerous. The Islanders have five games left in the regular season before the playoffs start. Now more than ever, the Islanders power play needs to get their act together for the team to make a run in the playoffs. Here are the ways the Islanders can fix their power play.