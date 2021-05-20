Total Lunar Eclipse and Super Blood Moon on May 26

The asteroid 2018 LA crashed into Earth in the Kalahari Desert on 2 June 2018 – and now scientists have been able to trace it back 22 million years to the place where it originated from. This is the first time a meteorite's entire voyage to Earth has been charted in this way, and it's only the second time that we've ever had the opportunity to observe an asteroid in space before it enters the atmosphere and becomes a meteor. Based on those early observations, analysis of the recovered meteorite fragments, and various other factors, a new study pinpoints the origin of...