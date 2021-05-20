newsbreak-logo
Astronomy

Total Lunar Eclipse and Super Blood Moon on May 26

By Stephanie Crist
HOT 107.9
HOT 107.9
 14 hours ago
Americans, and the world, are fascinated with all things lunar. We love super moons, blood moons, blue moons, and of course, just your regular harvest moons. But we are all in for a treat on May 26th when we'll be hit with a double whammy of lunar events. According to...

HOT 107.9

HOT 107.9

Lafayette, LA
ABOUT

HOT 107.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

